Pella Corporation Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

Pella Corporation

06 Jul, 2023, 07:15 ET

Award recognizes Pella's commitment to professional development, job-satisfaction and work-life balance

PELLA, Iowa, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEADING National Window and Door Manufacturer Pella Corporation has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek. An independent survey of more than 389,000 participants from various companies and industries focused on categories such as professional development, job satisfaction, compensation, work-life balance and more.

"It's an honor to be included as one of America's Greatest Workplaces. When we ensure that each team member has a clear path for development and is empowered to do their best work, we unlock success for the individual and for our organization," said John Bollman, Chief Human Resource Officer, Pella Corporation. "Fostering an environment where our team members feel valued and find purpose in their work is a key pillar of our culture so we're thrilled to have earned this recognition from Newsweek."

This recognition adds to the company's growing collection of workplace accolades. Earlier this year, Pella was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, which highlights their commitment to building an inclusive culture.

Founded with the purpose of creating great jobs, the 98-year-old privately-owned company has driven tremendous growth, nearly doubling the business in recent years – providing great jobs for over 10,000 team members nationwide and reinforcing its position as an innovation engine for the window and door industry.

Pella holds an average team member tenure of 14 years, a rare achievement amongst manufacturing companies today. Contributing to the company's ability to attract and retain top talent are robust professional development plans, annual profit sharing, and the growth trajectory of the business.

To learn more about a career at Pella visit, pella.com/about/careers/.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 19 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com

