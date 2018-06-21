Pella® Debuts Integrated Rolscreen® at AIA 2018 Conference, Brings Game-Changing Window Solution to Architects, Builders, Designers and Homeowners

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8334851-pella-windows-rolscreen-retractable-screen/

The new Integrated Rolscreen is a game-changer. It automatically appears when the window is opened and rolls out of sight when closed. This exclusive, patent-pending design provides a cleaner, more polished look and allows for more light streaming into the space than a window with a full screen. AIA Conference on Architecture attendees can be among the first to see the Integrated Rolscreen by visiting Pella booth #827 June 21-22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Javits Center in New York City.

Pella's Integrated Rolscreen, which appears at both the lower sash and the upper sash of double-hung windows, and appears at the lower sash of single-hung windows, is initially available on Pella Architect® Series™ Reserve double- and single-hung windows in August, with plans to expand into other product lines in 2019. Pella designed the Integrated Rolscreen with functionality, durability and the unhindered beauty of a project in mind. These are three qualities architects often look for when selecting windows, and homeowners value them too. In a recent survey, Pella found that 69 percent of homeowners open their double-hung windows more frequently than any other type of window*. Details matter, and it can be difficult to enjoy the beauty of a project when the windows are covered with screen cloth.

"This product introduction is a game-changer, not only for Pella, but for the entire industry," said Alan Pickett, Director of Architectural Business Development, Pella Corporation. "Details matter, and to have hung window screens there when you need them and hidden when you don't creates a completely new solution with functionality, convenience and flexibility that pros and homeowners will value. We also know from our experiences and research that the majority of architects are not big fans of screens because they interfere with aesthetics, and now they have a choice that provides the best of both worlds."

In addition to the Integrated Rolscreen's seamless aesthetics, architects, builders and designers will appreciate its intuitive and easy-to-use design and its high-transparency InView™ screen cloth, which provides more light and airflow than a conventional screen. The screen is low-maintenance and eliminates the need for seasonal screen removal and storage because the screen is stored safely in the head and sill of the window when closed. The innovative design also features high-strength magnets that keep the screen in place and a self-correcting feature that quickly re-threads the screen material if needed. Tested in extreme conditions to deliver performance, the Integrated Rolscreen is also backed by a Pella's 10-year transferrable limited warranty.

Pella Architect Series windows, which are the first line of windows to feature the Integrated Rolscreen, are also backed by the best Limited Lifetime Warranty in the industry for wood windows, and are designed to last.

History of the Rolscreen

In 1925, Pete and Lucille Kuyper invested in the Rolscreen Company (now Pella Corporation) to manufacture Rolscreen window screens that rolled up and down like a shade, and were first designed to be installed on a casement window. At the time, the Rolscreen Company did not produce windows, but eventually began making its own. While designs and materials have evolved over the past 90+ years, the original Rolscreen concept – to let fresh air in and help keep bugs and other elements out only when it's needed –remains the same. Today, Pella is still owned by the Kuyper family, and continues to be a leader in technology and product innovation, with more than 150 product and design patents. Pella is committed to continuing the company's proud heritage of building high quality windows and doors.

For more information on the Integrated Rolscreen and other Pella premium products, pros can visit one of more than 200 Pella showrooms across the country or visit www.pro.pella.com.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation doesn't just create windows and doors, we innovate with purpose, design with passion, build with integrity, and deliver with pride. From testing beyond industry requirements to continuous innovation, Pella goes beyond what meets the eye. Pella's goal is to perfect every detail and make beautifully designed windows and doors. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 6,000 people with 13 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit. pella.com. Follow Pella Corporation on Facebook, YouTube, Houzz, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.

