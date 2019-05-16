Pella's New Wood Window and Patio Door Line Delivers Solutions for Real Life

"Homeowners' needs are ever-changing but one thing that remains constant is that they want products that fit the style and design of their home with the features and options they want most. And they want it at an affordable price," said Caleb Klein, Product Manager for Pella. "Pella Lifestyle Series delivers on all those needs – style flexibility and performance options that offer an unrivaled combination of energy performance, sound control and value."

Available now at more than 200 Pella showrooms across the country and at Lowe's Home Improvement stores nationwide, the new line combines everything homeowners love about wood—including its beauty, durability and style flexibility— with their most desired features like interior and exterior color options, energy efficiency and sound control.

The new Lifestyle Series is also packed with purposeful innovations like accessible blinds-between-the-glass and shades, Rolscreen retractable screens and integrated security sensors, helping homeowners create solutions room by room – without compromising on beauty and style.

Key Pella Lifestyle features include:

Style Flexibility

Design Freedom: Homeowners can personalize their space with style options from modern to traditional and anywhere in between with a variety of interior and exterior finishes, grille patterns, hardware finishes, and blinds and shades.

Enhanced Performance Features at an Unrivaled Value

Unrivaled Value: A combination of superior sound performance and optimum energy efficiency at an unrivaled value. **

Superior sound performance: Pella's patented glass designs reduce outside noise, helping maintain peace and quiet inside the home.

Optimum energy efficiency: Energy efficiency is important for the future of our environment and it's a high priority for homeowners when purchasing new products for their homes, making it a key focus for all new Pella product line innovations.

: Energy efficiency is important for the future of our environment and it's a high priority for homeowners when purchasing new products for their homes, making it a key focus for all new Pella product line innovations. Limited lifetime warranty: Pella Lifestyle Series is covered by our limited lifetime warranty for wood windows and patio doors. View Pella written Limited Warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, at pella.com/warranty or consult your local Pella Representative.

Customizable Innovations

Integrated blinds and shades: Accessible between-the-glass blinds and shades make a stylish statement while staying protected from dust, pets and little hands and providing homeowners with privacy. With the option for motorization, homeowners can control their privacy with the touch of a button.

Accessible between-the-glass blinds and shades make a stylish statement while staying protected from dust, pets and little hands and providing homeowners with privacy. With the option for motorization, homeowners can control their privacy with the touch of a button. Integrated security sensors: Feel more secure with built-in sensors that allow homeowners to monitor their windows or doors at home or away with the Pella Insynctive App.*

*Requires the Insynctive App on a smart device, an Insynctive Bridge and a wireless home internet router with internet connection.

** Performance solutions require upgrades to triple-pane, AdvancedComfort Low-E and mixed glass thickness. Based on comparing product quotes and published STC/OITC and U-Factor ratings of leading national wood window and patio door brands.

For more information about the Pella Lifestyle Series and other Pella products, visit pella.com.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation doesn't just create windows and doors, we innovate with purpose, design with passion, build with integrity, and deliver with pride. From testing beyond industry requirements to continuous innovation, Pella goes beyond what meets the eye. Pella's goal is to perfect every detail and make beautifully designed windows and doors. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people with 16 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit Pressroom.pella.com. Follow Pella on Facebook, YouTube, Houzz, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

