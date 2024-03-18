PELONIS INTRODUCES LINEUP OF SMART HEATERS AND FANS AT IHS 2024

Pelonis 2.0 Series Revolutionizes Home Comfort with Elegance and Efficiency

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelonis, a leader in home comfort technology, is excited to present its latest innovations at the Inspired Home Show (IHS) - North America's largest housewares trade show – in Chicago, Illinois. During the show, Pelonis will showcase its new 2.0 lineup of smart, Wi-Fi-enabled heaters and fans. Pelonis 2.0 provides a range of products that provide efficiency, enhancing home comfort with state-of-the-art design and technology.

With over 25 years of experience, Pelonis delivers premium, safe, and reliable products, making these innovations accessible to everyone. This embodies the philosophy that everyone deserves the comfort and convenience of modern technology. The commitment goes beyond product design to create safer, more efficient, and connected home environments. Every product in the Pelonis 2.0 series features robust safety measures and undergoes rigorous testing to meet the highest safety standards.

"Our presence at IHS underscores Pelonis' leadership and innovation in home comfort," said John Herrington, president of Midea America. "The unveiling of the Pelonis 2.0 series reflects our dedication to fostering smarter, more efficient living spaces."

Pelonis 2.0 Series

The Pelonis 2.0 series revolutionizes home comfort with an array of heaters and fans, blending cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly efficiency, and intuitive design to meet the varied demands of modern living. Key features include eco-modes for energy savings, smart connectivity for seamless integration into smart homes via the SmartHome app, and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. Safety is paramount, with overheating protection and tip-over switches in heaters, alongside stable, secure designs for fans. The Pelonis 2.0 series epitomizes modern elegance and functionality, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience while emphasizing environmental consciousness.

30-Inch Tower Ceramic Heater

Pelonis elevates the heating experience with its 30-inch Tower Ceramic Heater, a perfect blend of rapid, uniform heating and elegant design. Featuring a 1500W power output, three heat settings, and an eco-friendly mode, this heater optimizes efficiency and environmental consciousness. The side-control panel with a large LED display, built-in carrying handle, and Wi-Fi connectivity via the SmartHome app ensure unparalleled ease of use and smart home integration. With triple protection technology for safety, this sleek heater, designed to complement any decor, underscores Pelonis' dedication to innovative, stylish, and functional heating solutions. Further enhanced by voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, it stands as the epitome of modern convenience and comfort.

Don't miss the chance to check out the Pelonis 2.0 series in booth # N7738 at the North Hall. For more information on Pelonis' fans and heaters, please visit www.pelonis.com/us.

ABOUT PELONIS

For over 25 years, Pelonis, a Midea brand, has been dedicated to enhancing your everyday environment with your comfort in mind, continually at the forefront of home comfort innovation, providing trusted quality. Our commitment to excellence ensures that each of our products is carefully crafted to meet the highest standards in performance, safety, and user experience. Thoughtfully designed, stringently tested, and built to be enjoyed for years to come, our products ensure the highest level of comfort in your home. For more information, visit pelonis.com/us.

SOURCE Midea America Corp.