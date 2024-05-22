Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Is Leading the Way With Endometriosis Surgical Outcome Data

PRM surgical outcomes show 86% of excision patients experience a 51% decrease in pain.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in endometriosis care, believes that when it comes to endometriosis, patients should not have to spend their lives in and out of surgery. The goal is to reduce the total number of surgeries patients undergo in a lifetime – including ablation, excision, and uninformed hysterectomies.

Employing a team of Fellowship-trained Robotic Endometriosis Surgeons, serving patients nationwide, the team at PRM focuses on the validation of symptoms and prides itself in taking a whole-body comprehensive approach to Endometriosis, as it is a systemic inflammatory disease process.

Patients are looking for surgical outcomes that are proven, and a comprehensive care team to give them support before and after surgery.

"I didn't know endometriosis is forever and is an inflammatory disease," said a PRM patient. "I am very thankful for Dr. Kapadia and Dr. Haverland in helping me understand this disease and giving me the tools that I needed to get my life back".

After excision surgery with PRM, 39% of patients report improvement in pelvic function, including intercourse, bladder, and bowel symptoms. 86% of surgery patients experienced a 51% decrease in their pain post-op and became less reliant on the ER – with a 67% reduction in ER visits following endometriosis excision surgery at PRM.*

As knowledge and awareness of endometriosis grows, patients are also looking for a comprehensive approach and lifetime management, which includes annual check-ins with pelvic pain specialists.

At PRM, patients have non-operative pelvic pain specialists on their team to optimize their surgical outcomes either before surgery by desensitizing their pelvic floor or after surgery to treat any remaining pelvic pain symptoms or co-morbidities with The PRM Protocol™, a proprietary, simple, office-based procedure that targets inflammation in the pelvis, nerve pain, and pelvic floor muscle spasms.

Patients with endometriosis find not only healthcare providers and surgeons, but partners in their lifelong healing journey in dealing with this chronic disease at PRM.

*Milliman Validated Data

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

