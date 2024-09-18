Pendo Announces AI-Powered Solution Enabling Salesforce Customers to Drive Digital Adoption Across All Salesforce Clouds

RALEIGH, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the all-in-one product experience platform, today announced its digital adoption solution can now be deployed across all 14 Salesforce Cloud platforms, enabling Salesforce users a seamless journey across the apps required to perform their jobs.

With Pendo's intelligent digital adoption solution, Salesforce customers can leverage behavioral and qualitative analytics, automation, and AI to onboard employees to their software stack, guide them through necessary workflows in any language, and easily identify and fix issues in those workflows to improve software usage and workflow completion. Pendo believes digital adoption platforms must be anchored in intelligence to equip today's companies for successful digital transformation.

"As the number of applications in every enterprise soars and the drive for digital transformation accelerates, our workers need help understanding and leveraging the tools, workflows, and processes required to do their jobs," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Intelligent digital adoption platforms, such as ours, combine powerful behavioral analytics and AI with the customary in-app messaging to equip companies to provide the best possible digital experiences to their employees."

Pendo's intelligent digital adoption platform equips companies with:

SaaS portfolio management: AI-powered insights to uncover how different segments of employees use digital products.

AI-powered insights to uncover how different segments of employees use digital products. Behavioral analytics : Analytics reports to view workflow and process completion rates and segment the data by types of users.

: Analytics reports to view workflow and process completion rates and segment the data by types of users. Listen: AI-generated feedback summaries and insights gleaned from responses to in-app polls and surveys.

AI-generated feedback summaries and insights gleaned from responses to in-app polls and surveys. Session Replay : Video playbacks of users in action, including AI-suggested replays based on frustration, u-turns, errors, and rage clicks.

: Video playbacks of users in action, including AI-suggested replays based on frustration, u-turns, errors, and rage clicks. AI-generated in-app content: The ability to create and instantly localize in-app guides, communications, polls and content with help from generative AI.

The ability to create and instantly localize in-app guides, communications, polls and content with help from generative AI. Dynamic embedded content : In-app content embedded in the user interface to drive users to complete a task or take action; automatically updated when that task is complete.

: In-app content embedded in the user interface to drive users to complete a task or take action; automatically updated when that task is complete. Orchestrated emails: Personalized email and in-app messaging journeys to drive workflow completion.

Pendo will demo its new capabilities live at Dreamforce September 17-19 in San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.pendo.io/pendo-for-your-employees/.

About Pendo:

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Employees spend most of their time and customers find moments of delight (or frustration) inside the applications they use every day. Pendo's product experience platform equips companies of all sizes with the ability to become product-led to drive revenue, create more efficient processes, and empower employees. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io.

