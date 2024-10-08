Pendo Introduces Orchestrate, a New Solution Enabling Product Teams to Automate Omni-channel Messaging

New addition to Pendo One platform increases product growth, adoption, and retention

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the all-in-one product experience platform, today announced the launch of Orchestrate, a new product that automates the creation and coordination of messaging across email and in-app guides to help product teams improve user adoption and retention, and drive growth for their companies. The addition of Orchestrate makes Pendo the first and only platform with integrated guide and email orchestration underpinned by product analytics. Pendo announced Orchestrate before a record crowd of 2,000 gathered for Pendomonium, the company's product festival held annually in downtown Raleigh.

Orchestrate transforms how product teams communicate with users using AI and automation. Product managers can create and launch personalized messaging based on user activity inside their applications. For example, if a user hasn't logged in for 30 days, customers can use Orchestrate to send an email nudge back to the platform and trigger a "Welcome back" guide to appear in-app once they've logged back in, pointing to product features proven to increase adoption. Orchestrate also helps growth teams create and manage cross-channel messaging to increase trial conversion or account expansion.

"The most successful companies personalize the messages they send to their users, but that's traditionally hard to do at scale," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "We're thrilled to give product and growth teams this powerful automation engine, so they can get the right message to the right user in the right channel and drive meaningful product-led outcomes for their companies."

Key features of Orchestrate include:

Email creation tools to engage users even if they're not logged into an application.

to engage users even if they're not logged into an application. AI-powered visual designer to instantly create and localize in-app guides and emails with no coding required.

to instantly create and localize in-app guides and emails with no coding required. Journey builder to easily coordinate and time messages across channels in one messaging flow, targeted to the right users with help from Pendo's AI-driven segmentation.

to easily coordinate and time messages across channels in one messaging flow, targeted to the right users with help from Pendo's AI-driven segmentation. Pre-built templates for messaging flows focused on specific use cases like onboarding.

for messaging flows focused on specific use cases like onboarding. Behavior-based automation that triggers messaging based on user behavior patterns and recommendations from Pendo's AI-powered Insights.

that triggers messaging based on user behavior patterns and recommendations from Pendo's AI-powered Insights. Analytics that track the effectiveness of the message and progress toward product-focused outcomes like adoption and retention.

that track the effectiveness of the message and progress toward product-focused outcomes like adoption and retention. Integrations with marketing automation tools like Hubspot and Marketo (coming soon).

Demand is strong for Orchestrate, with more than 200 companies signed on as beta users. One of those is Jasmine Kraus, a product manager at Respage, a marketing and leasing automation platform for multi-family property owners. She's using Orchestrate to announce new products and features to clients most likely to use or purchase them.

"When I got access to Orchestrate, the ideas started flowing. We were struggling to communicate new product releases and upgrade/upsell opportunities to the right users," Kraus said. "With Orchestrate, I'm selecting relevant segments of users to target with email and open rates are almost double our typical marketing emails. We're finally getting the message to the right users, and it's just so easy to do in Pendo."

About Pendomonium

Pendomonium is Pendo's annual celebration of product, combining inspiring thought leadership, Pendo product announcements, hands-on workshops, and networking in a festival atmosphere at downtown Raleigh.

The event features keynote addresses by The Wharton School Professor Ethan Mollick, who authored the recent book Co-intelligence: Living and Working with AI, and New York Times bestselling author Dan Heath, along with a performance by Rev Run of the 1980s' hip hop group Run DMC. More than 45+ educational sessions include product leaders from The New York Times, General Motors, Kraft Analytics Group, Spotify, Duolingo, WP Engine, Asana, PNC Bank, United Airlines, Yahoo, and more. Pendomonium is being held October 7-9, 2024 at downtown Raleigh's Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

About Pendo:

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Employees spend most of their time and customers find moments of delight (or frustration) inside the applications they use every day. Pendo's product experience platform equips companies of all sizes with the ability to become product-led to drive revenue, create more efficient processes, and empower employees. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io.

