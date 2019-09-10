Pendo Kicks Off Third Annual Pendomonium Conference with New Products and Features

Pendo Feedback helps product and customer success teams determine what to build next with an easy way to gather, organize and prioritize product feedback from internal and external stakeholders. Combined with Pendo's product analytics and revenue insights features , teams can now prioritize feature requests from customers and prospects with the greatest impact on their business and determine the most valuable improvements for different user segments.

Pendo Feedback also includes lightweight roadmapping tools for visualizing these priorities over time, customizing views for different audiences, and facilitating more effective communications with customers and other stakeholders. Now generally available as an integrated part of the Pendo product family, Feedback is the result of Pendo's May 2019 acquisition of Sheffield, U.K.-based Receptive.

Pendo Feedback capabilities include:

Collection and organization of feature requests by customer segment and revenue.

Analysis of user feedback associated with specific areas of the product.

Identify common requests and group feedback by feature, customer type, or user cohort.

Close the loop with customers by communicating which requests you're working on next; use their feedback to help inform your roadmap.

New Data Explorer Features: Discover and Act on New Product Insights in One Motion

Data Explorer is a powerful new product analytics capability that centralizes data analysis in Pendo, and gives product teams a virtual sandbox for discovering new insights from user behavior. With Data Explorer, teams can run ad hoc reports to analyze product usage and iterate on product improvements without having to export the data into other systems for deeper analysis. This new capability, in conjunction with Pendo's unique data collection features, makes Pendo the most complete product analytics solution available today.

"Some of the best product insights come when I'm not sure what I'm looking for in the data," said Jay Brewer, vice president of experience design at Rapid7. "I'm excited to be able to do that analysis inside of Pendo, eliminating the need for additional BI tools and streamlining my ability to take action on those insights. Data Explorer is a game changer for my organization."

Data Explorer capabilities include:

A custom query builder that creates visualizations and reports from any Pendo data, leading to richer and faster product insights.

Powerful segmentation by metadata and date range filters allows teams to compare and analyze how specific visitor groups are using the product over time.

An efficient way to uncover insights and then take action. Use insights to guide users toward a more valuable product experience, create and prioritize roadmaps or make iterative improvements to the product—all within a single platform.

Share actionable insights across your organization. Run and save reports to give everyone in your organization a better understanding of user behavior and trends.

Both Pendo Feedback and Data Explorer are available now. Get a demo here: https://go.pendo.io/demo_feedback

"How do I accelerate the pace of innovation is a fundamental question from product leaders," said Brian Crofts, chief product officer at Pendo. "Today's announcements are a result of many hours spent listening to our customers and working to develop exactly what they need to answer this and other questions as they shape their product strategy. We believe the combination of qualitative and quantitative data will help our customers get the richest and most actionable insights possible."

About Pendomonium

Now in its third year, Pendomonium is Pendo's annual customer conference. More than 1,000 people from the fields of product management, customer success, user experience and marketing, gathered in Raleigh this week for two days of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and hands-on learning labs from industry leaders and Pendo experts. More than 40 sessions cover topics like Pendo best practices, product design and execution, product strategy and leadership, and collaboration and connection across functions and roles. The conference mission to help attendees learn how to become product led—how to put the product experience at the center of their organizations. For more information, visit: https://www.pendo.io/pendomonium/

About Pendo

Pendo is a product cloud that helps digital product teams and application owners deliver software experiences that users love. Pendo customers include the world's leading software companies and digital enterprises, including BMC, Coupa, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Founded by product people in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital and Sapphire Ventures. Through its editorial site and community ProductCraft, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product people everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io

