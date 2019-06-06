Pendomonium 2019 Returns to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo.io, the product cloud company, today announced details for its annual Pendomonium conference, to be held September 9, 10 and 11 at the Raleigh Convention Center and other venues in downtown Raleigh.

Pendomonium 2019 will celebrate the craft of designing and building exceptional software products, taking inspiration from leaders within product management, UX, marketing, and strategy, but also from unexpected quarters, including art, design, music, and food. Spotlighting masters of craft, both nationally and locally, Pendo expects to draw more than 1,000 attendees from the fields of product management, customer success, user experience, and marketing. Pendomonium will include over 40 sessions, comprising keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops, and hands-on learning labs from industry leaders and Pendo experts. The four session tracks include:

Pendo best practices--which includes lectures, workshops and applied training labs for beginner, intermediate and advanced users of Pendo. Collaboration and connection--which explores the cross-functional intersections across marketing, engineering, customer success and other departments that make product teams world-class contributors to company success. Product design and execution--which focuses on the art and science of building and evolving innovative products and experiences. Product strategy and leadership--which explores principles and practices for product leadership, how to organize and scale teams, and what it takes to earn a seat at the table.

"We're excited to bring Pendomonium back to Downtown Raleigh for the third year," said Todd Olson, co-founder and CEO of Pendo. "This year will be even bigger and better, providing richer and more diverse content and experiences for the Pendo ecosystem and the product community."

Keynotes and other headliners will be announced in coming weeks. Confirmed speakers include product leaders from companies like Citrix, Drift, CarMax and Outreach. Speaker highlights include:

April Dunford , consultant and author of Obviously Awesome: How to Nail Product Positioning so Customers Get it, Buy it, Love it. April has worked as an executive at seven technology startups and three global tech giants, launching 16 products into the world. She is an expert at product positioning and messaging.

, consultant and author of April has worked as an executive at seven technology startups and three global tech giants, launching 16 products into the world. She is an expert at product positioning and messaging. Elias Torres , founder and chief technology officer at Drift, the world's leading conversational marketing and sales platform. Elias previously served as vice president of engineering at HubSpot after its acquisition of his previous company Performable. Elias is passionate about building winning teams and supporting LatinX entrepreneurs around

In addition to celebrating the product craft, Pendomonium 2019 will also showcase the passions and disciplines that drive other creative professionals and artisans. This will include nationally known figures at the top of creative fields, as well as local artisans, brought together in a lively party on a downtown Raleigh rooftop and a gala customer awards dinner.

Pendomonium 2019 also offers two optional pre- and post-conference experiences:

Pre-conference workshops: On Monday, Sept. 9 , new Pendo users, admins and power users can opt into a day of curated training led by Pendo's professional services team. There will be a full morning of training on Pendo basics for new users, and four workshops held throughout the day for new and seasoned users to sharpen their skills. Post-conference team offsite experience: On Thursday, Sept. 12 , product teams can opt into a day of independent planning to bring learnings from the week to life with a comfortable workspace, creative catering and custom branded swag for their teams.

Pendo also plans to make several major product announcements on the heels of its latest acquisition in May 2019. Its mission for the conference is to help attendees learn how to become product led—how to put the product experience at the center of their organizations.

Early bird tickets are on sale for $599 through June 15. After that point, ticket prices increase to $699. Purchase tickets here .

About Pendo

Pendo is a product cloud that helps digital product teams and application owners deliver software experiences that users love. Pendo customers include the world's leading software companies and digital enterprises, including BMC, Coupa, Okta, Salesforce, Sprinklr and Zendesk. Founded by product people in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital and Sapphire Ventures. Through its editorial site and community ProductCraft, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product people everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io

