Doctor-Formulated Fiber and Polyphenols to Fuel the Gut Microbiome, Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels, and Nourish GLP-1 Boosting Bacteria

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics, the leader in gut health, metabolic health and next-generation microbiome-targeted products, announces the launch of Gut Fuel, a flavorless prebiotic fiber and polyphenol blend that can be added seamlessly to foods and beverages to fuel the gut, digestion, and health from the inside out. The new superfood powder is launching online at PendulumLife.com.

Pendulum Therapeutics launches superfood Gut Fuel powder, a flavorless prebiotic fiber and polyphenol blend that can be added seamlessly to foods and beverages to fuel the gut, digestion, and health from the inside out.

This doctor-formulated blend of plant-based fibers and polyphenols not only aids digestion and improves regularity, but also helps to feed healthy bacteria in the gut microbiome, which supports the body's natural GLP-1 signaling pathways. With six grams of fiber per serving, Pendulum Gut Fuel is an excellent source of diverse fibers. Ingredients include resistant potato starch, baobab, acacia, oat beta-glucan and grape seed extract to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and metabolic function, enhance satiety, improve digestion and boost keystone gut bacteria. Gut Fuel is the latest addition to Pendulum's consumer-friendly, results-driven line of pre- and probiotics—crafted to increase antioxidants, support rich fiber diversity, and amplify the performance of Pendulum's other products.

"Just as we need to feed our bodies, we need to feed the healthy bacteria in our gut microbiome," says Pendulum Co-founder and CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD. "The resistant starches, diverse fibers, and polyphenol antioxidants in Pendulum Gut Fuel nourish beneficial gut bacteria — and because it blends seamlessly into everyday foods, it turns virtually any meal into a superfood that closes the fiber gap and supports the microbiome."

95% of American adults and children don't consume the recommended amounts of dietary fiber (American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, 2016), and many children get only 30–50% of what they need. At the same time, polyphenols—powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory benefits—are often under-consumed. Bridging this nutritional gap is critical for gut health. Gut Fuel makes it easy to add both prebiotic fiber and polyphenols, especially for those with sensitive guts or on a low-FODMAP diet.

"The gut microbiome is the underpinning of so many systems in the body," says Adam Perlman, MD and Chief Medical Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics. "When your gut is thriving, your metabolism, immunity, sleep, mood, and even longevity are all improved. This is not just about digestion anymore, though that will also improve."

Gut Fuel can be added to any dish or beverage without changing its flavor. It comes in either a 30-serving pouch or in a package of 15 individual serving sticks and is available to purchase with HSA/FSA funds.

For more information about Pendulum, visit PendulumLife.com and follow @PendulumLifeCo on Instagram.

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation microbiome innovations designed to improve human health. Founded in 2012 by a team of scientists from Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Johns Hopkins, and led by Co-founder and CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD., Pendulum translates cutting-edge microbiome research into clinically studied, targeted microbial solutions. While recognized for its leadership in metabolic health, Pendulum is advancing broader applications of the microbiome to unlock new possibilities in preventive and therapeutic care.

Pendulum partners with Mayo Clinic and other leading institutions to advance microbiome research, with backing from prominent investors, including Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital, True Ventures, and Khosla Ventures—further underscoring its category leadership and transformative potential. Learn more at www.pendulumlife.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Alafair Hall

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415-730-9044

SOURCE Pendulum Therapeutics