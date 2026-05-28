The newest release arrives just in time for summer to elevate at-home gatherings

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here for Penelope Bourbon, one of the fastest-growing premium whiskey brands today, as it introduces Blackberry Old Fashioned, the newest addition to its collection of award-winning ready-to-pour cocktails.

Penelope Bourbon Expands Ready-to-Pour Lineup with Blackberry Old Fashioned

Crafted for easy enjoyment, from backyard gatherings to relaxed evenings with friends, Penelope Blackberry Old Fashioned features a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskey, orange bitters, and blackberry simple syrup for a vibrant, fruit-forward take on the classic cocktail. The new offering continues the brand's focus on delivering convenient, high-quality cocktail experiences while maintaining a bar-quality profile suited for any occasion.

"We're continuing to see consumers gravitate toward elevated ready-to-pour cocktails that deliver on both quality and convenience," said Michael Paladini, Founder and Vice President of Strategy at Penelope Bourbon. "Our Blackberry Old Fashioned brings a fresh, fruit-forward element to a timeless cocktail while staying rooted in the whiskey character that defines Penelope."

Bottled at 76 proof, Penelope Blackberry Old Fashioned balances bright berry notes with layers of vanilla, oak, citrus, and warm spice. Designed to be served simply over ice, the cocktail offers an approachable and consistent experience suited for a variety of occasions.

"An Old Fashioned is one of those cocktails people already know and love, so we wanted to put our own spin on it in a way that still felt approachable and true to Penelope," said Danny Polise, Founder and Master Blender of Penelope Bourbon. "The blackberry brings a fresh and familiar layer without taking away from the bourbon and rye at the core. You still get that classic foundation with a little something unexpected. It's balanced, easy to drink, and keeps the focus on the whiskey."

Penelope Blackberry Old Fashioned (SRP $29.99 per bottle) will be available at select retailers nationwide starting this month and is available to purchase at PenelopeBourbon.com.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the fastest-growing award-winning premium whiskey brands. We offer a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and whiskey expressions known for their smoothness and rich flavor, and premium handcrafted ready-to-serve cocktails. Our products have won many spirits industry awards including Best In Class finalist and a Double Gold medal for Toasted at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Wheated earned a Double Platinum medal and Peach Old Fashioned and Black Walnut Old Fashioned ready-to-pour cocktails earned Platinum medals at the 2025 ASCOT Awards. We continue to innovate within our Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Estate Collection to further establish our place among the top premium whiskey brands and prove that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible. For more information, visit PenelopeBourbon.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT LUXCO

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon