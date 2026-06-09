Built on eight years of innovation, Penelope's new portfolio is designed for everyday occasions

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelope Bourbon announces the launch of its Classic Series and its new expressions: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey, two foundational whiskeys designed for everyday drinking occasions.

Penelope Bourbon Launches Classic Series, Introducing Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye

Over the past eight years, Penelope has built its reputation through experimentation, blending, and innovation, all with the goal of creating exceptional whiskey experiences that continually bring consumers something new to explore and enjoy. The Classic Series continues that journey, reflecting Penelope's belief that there is always more to discover in the world of bourbon and whiskey.

"Since the beginning, our mission has always been to deliver the best possible whiskey to the consumer with every product we release," said Michael Paladini, Founder and Vice President of Strategy at Penelope Bourbon. "We didn't always follow the traditional playbook, but we always prioritized quality above all else. We've been talking about and working toward introducing Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey for a long time, but we wanted to make sure they were perfect before releasing them."

Penelope Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is carefully crafted with a mashbill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% barley malt to deliver a versatile profile that is both approachable for everyday enjoyment and refined enough for whiskey aficionados. On the nose, it opens with aromatics of butterscotch, vanilla bean, candied orange, and toasted sugar. The palate is smooth and layered with notes of brown sugar, honeyed corn, cinnamon, and creamy mint, and finishes with warm and lingering sweetness of caramel and dark chocolate with warm spice. Notably, this release also marks a meaningful milestone for the brand, representing the first time Penelope has worked at scale with distillate from Kentucky.

Complementing the bourbon, Penelope Straight Rye features a refined, approachable spice profile with layered complexity. Distilled in Indiana with a mashbill of 93% rye and 7% malted barley, it opens with bright aromatics of spearmint and citrus zest, a body of rye spice and caramelized sugar, and a lingering, balanced finish, delivering character without overpowering the palate.

"These expressions have been in development for a while," said Danny Polise, Founder and Master Blender of Penelope Bourbon. "Using Kentucky distillate for the bourbon, like we've done in past blends, felt like a natural step as we worked to create something we genuinely liked. We kept dialing in the blends until they felt right, especially with the Straight Rye release."

Both expressions are bottled at 92 proof and crafted to appeal to a wide spectrum of drinkers, reflecting Penelope's commitment to quality, innovation, and modern craftsmanship. By leveraging its innovation-first approach, Penelope is demonstrating a new kind of credibility: one rooted in hands-on expertise, curiosity, and a willingness to push boundaries before refining tradition.

Penelope Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP $44.99) and Penelope Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP $34.99) will be available in select markets starting this month, with nationwide availability to follow.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the fastest-growing, award-winning premium whiskey brands. We offer a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and whiskey expressions known for their smoothness and rich flavor, and premium handcrafted ready-to-serve cocktails. Our products have won many spirits industry awards including Best in Class finalist and a Double Gold medal for Toasted at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Wheated earned a Double Platinum medal and Peach Old Fashioned and Black Walnut Old Fashioned ready-to-pour cocktails earned Platinum medals at the 2025 ASCOT Awards. We continue to innovate within our Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Estate Collection to further establish our place among the top premium whiskey brands and prove that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible. For more information, visit PenelopeBourbon.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT LUXCO

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco has operated as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

SOURCE Penelope Bourbon