PENETRON ADMIX SB Waterproofs Below-Grade Concrete at Woods Hole Ferry Terminal

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An expanded ferry terminal in Woods Hole (Falmouth, Massachusetts) reached completion in May 2026, after more than ten years of planning. PENETRON ADMIX SB crystalline waterproofing admixture was specified to help protect below-grade structures in a chloride-rich, waterfront environment.

The Steamship Authority operates ferry services from Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven on Martha's Vineyard. The route is a high-throughput link in peak season, with crossings of about 45 minutes and service typically running hourly from 6am to 10pm.

Penetron protection: The new Woods Hole ferry buildings are protected from concrete deterioration caused by the marine environment at the construction site. Penetron in the mix: The project specified PENETRON ADMIX SB for ca.2,000-yds3 of concrete for the below-grade (1-foot-thick) mat slabs and retaining walls at the terminal and utility buildings.

Designed by Boston-based BIA Studio, the $32m program delivered a 5,418-ft2 (493-m2) terminal building, a utility building, attendant booths and bus berths, along with reconstructed site utilities. Below-grade work included a stormwater system and other concrete elements requiring waterproofing and durability measures.

According to Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager at Penetron USA, the original facility was removed as part of the wider slips work: the existing cinder-block structure was not compatible with the pile-driving required for the new ferry infrastructure.

The client evaluated more than 20 concepts before selecting a single-story terminal with a stone-and-glass envelope. The new building was delivered more than ten years after the project was initiated.

Richard Farmer says "the waterfront location increased the risk of chloride-driven deterioration, prompting the team to specify additional protection for below-grade concrete. Cape Cod Ready-Mix, the concrete supplier, coordinated with Penetron's local representative on the waterproofing approach."

Cape Cod Ready-Mix supplied concrete incorporating PENETRON ADMIX SB for the project's primary below-grade placements—about 2,000-yds3 (1,530-m3) in total. Applications included 1-foot-thick (30cm) mat slabs and retaining walls at the terminal and utility buildings. As a "belt and suspenders" measure, additional waterproofing was also applied.

PENETRON ADMIX SB is dosed at the batch plant using pre-measured, soluble bags. The manufacturer says the admixture's reactive chemicals form insoluble crystals within the concrete matrix, blocking pores and micro-cracks and reducing pathways for water ingress.

Richard Farmer concluded: "The specification will limit seawater and moisture ingress and support long-term concrete durability at Woods Hole."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group