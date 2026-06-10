Penetron Provides Durability for Restoration of Slovakia's Medieval Red Monastery

With a history going back to 1320, the recently completed restoration and modernization of the Red Monastery (Červený Kláštor), now a museum, revives one of Slovakia's most important cultural landmarks. The Penetron System, a suite of crystalline waterproofing products, was specified to maximize the service life of key new concrete structures at the historic complex.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Located near the village of the same name, near the Polish border, the Red Monastery (Červený Kláštor) was originally made of red brick, hence its name. Once a medieval Carthusian monastery founded in the early 14th century, the complex went through many changes (and reconstruction) during its long history.

Slovakia landmark: Penetron provided the concrete waterproofing solution for the Red Monastery’s (Červený Kláštor) water storage tank, livestock & garden water trough, and septic tank.

"Today, Červený Kláštor is a museum showcasing monastic history and traditional botany and pharmacy," adds Evgeniy Artukh, Director of Penetron Slovakia. "The renovated complex – including convent and former farm building – is now an attractive tourist destination. Visitors can experience a historically accurate 18th century pub and museum shop offering souvenirs and herbs produced on-site, and a dedicated training facility for monument restoration."

Working with project engineers at Almave, the general contractor, Penetron Slovakia provided a durable concrete waterproofing solution for the construction of the monastery's water storage tank, livestock water trough (for the museum, medicinal plant garden and farm animals), and septic tank. A combination of PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing mortar, and PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was topically applied to all concrete surfaces and tie-holes to provide durable protection from any future water or moisture penetration.

Applied on a prepared concrete surface, the proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline products react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation self-heals and seals pores and micro-cracks, decreasing permeability and making the concrete impermeable and durable – for the entire service life of the structure.

"Once applied to concrete, the Penetron System delivers exceptional durability through low permeability, reduced shrinkage, and the ability to self-heal micro-cracks," adds Evgeniy Artukh. "This technology provides long-term protection for a historic landmark and is set to help add durability to many more structures across Slovakia in the years ahead."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group