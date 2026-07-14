Retal Rise and Nobu Hotel Towers Built with Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Technology

Recently completed in 2025, the Retal Rise Tower in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, is the latest luxury development on the Khobar Corniche. The Penetron system was implemented to ensure the long-term durability and watertight performance of the raft foundation beneath both towers and the retaining walls.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al-Khobar, a coastal city of about 410,000 on the Persian Gulf, combines a modern urban landscape with a sandy shoreline. Along Corniche Road, the city's main boulevard, visitors can walk near Half Moon Bay and a series of beaches.

Built on durable concrete: The Penetron System provides long-term durability and watertight protection for the raft foundations and retaining walls of the Retal Rise and Nobu Hotel Towers.

Adjacent to the Corniche, the Retal Rise Tower and Nobu Hotel are in Al-Khobar's Al Nakheel district. The development comprises two towers: a 25-story residential tower with 129 luxury apartments, and a 16-story tower housing the Nobu Hotel, with 101 rooms and 62 Nobu Residences apartments, as well as the Nobu Restaurant and a café.

The Penetron system was specified to provide long-term durability and watertight protection for the raft foundation beneath both towers and for the retaining walls. The structural waterproofing strategy for the Retal Rise project included the following:

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture with tracer, was added to the concrete at a dosage rate of 1 percent of cement content and used to treat 8,000 m 3 of concrete.

of concrete. PENEBAR SW-45 swellable waterstops were installed at all construction and cold joints, forming an active barrier that expands in the presence of water to prevent leakage through jointed areas.

PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied to selected retaining-wall surfaces for added protection, providing another line of defense against hydrostatic pressure and aggressive groundwater conditions.

PENECRETE MORTAR, a waterproofing mortar, was used to repair small surface cracks, voids and honeycombing in the raft foundation and retaining walls, as well as tie-rod holes and other penetrations.

"Thanks to our local support and rapid follow-up, the customer was highly satisfied with both the service and the performance of the Penetron System," said Sam Annous, Managing Director of Penetron Saudi Arabia.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit www.penetron.com, email: [email protected] or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group