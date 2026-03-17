PenFed Credit Union Launches PenFed Home to Support Homebuyers in Finding, Financing and Saving on Home Purchases

PenFed Home brings together mortgage solutions and a trusted network of real estate agents

New program addresses top homebuyer concerns about process and price

TYSONS, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest federal credit unions, launched PenFed Home1 which brings together mortgage solutions and a trusted network of real estate agents to help homebuyers find, finance and save. PenFed recently commissioned a new survey conducted by Atomik research that found nearly (36%) of homebuyers say finding a home and working with a real estate agent is their top worry.

PenFed Credit Union Lauches PenFed Home to Support Homebuyers in Finding, Financing and Saving on Home Purchases Speed Speed

"The launch of PenFed Home marks a significant development for prospective homebuyers nationwide, offering timely solutions at the onset of the busiest homebuying season," said PenFed EVP Residential and Commercial Real Estate and President of PenFed Mortgage Winston Wilkinson. "By offering mortgage options with a network of seasoned real estate agents, PenFed is directly responding to the pressing affordability challenges and complexities facing today's buyers. We are thrilled to introduce PenFed Home as a comprehensive resource to empower homebuyers on their journey. Our goal is to make the process of purchasing a home more streamlined and accessible, ensuring homebuyers receive exceptional value and support every step of the way,"

PenFed Home offers:

Rates priced up to $10,000 lower than the nation's largest lender. 2

Support from a network of real estate agents and loan officers every step of the way.

A Very Important Buyer (VIB) program, providing buyers the benefit of paying no origination or appraisal fees3 when they choose to combine real estate agent services and mortgage.

The recent study also found 38% of potential homebuyers say price is their biggest concern while 26% say securing a mortgage is their biggest concern.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Disclosures

You are not required to use PenFed's network of real estate agents as a condition of obtaining products or services from PenFed. By using PenFed's network of real estate agents, PenFed may receive a financial or other benefit. You are free to shop around to determine that you are receiving the best services and the best rate for these services.



The $10,000 pricing difference is based on the annual percentage rate (APR) advertised by Rocket Mortgage for a conforming conventional 30-year fixed mortgage with a loan amount of $350,000, loan-to-value ratio of 80%, and a credit score of 740 (as of January 27, 2026).



Members become Very Important Buyers (VIB) and are eligible to receive the lender-paid closing credit when their transaction is completed with both PenFed mortgage and the qualified PenFed real estate network agent to (1) purchase their new home, offer valid for completed purchase applications received on or after April 3, 2025, or (2) to purchase a home listed by a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty agent, offer valid for completed purchase applications received on or after October 6, 2025; subject to qualification and approval. Member must use the qualified PenFed real estate network agent assigned to member to close their real estate transaction. If member has already closed on a property or is currently using, and wishes to continue using, a non-PenFed real estate network agent, member will not qualify for this benefit. Lender-paid closing cost credits include: loan origination fee, appraisal fee, tax service fee, flood certification fee, credit report fee, soft credit report fee, and escrow waiver pricing adjustment, if applicable. Members can obtain lender and real estate services separately, but the lender-paid closing credit will not apply. Credits may be reduced if all credits received, including seller credits, have reached the maximum allowable credit limit for the selected loan product. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change without notice. This is not a commitment to lend.

Very Important Buyer (VIB) members are eligible to receive a lender-paid closing credit if they refinance the original VIB loan with PenFed within 3 years of the origination date of their original VIB loan. The same fees are eligible to be waived as the original VIB loan. The refinance benefit can only be redeemed one time. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change without notice. This is not a commitment to lend.

To receive the advertised product, you must become a member of PenFed Credit Union, which is federally insured by the NCUA.

Certain images in this press release were created using artificial intelligence and do not represent real people, places, or events.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union