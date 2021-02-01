PenFed Foundation Announces 'Black History Month Ignition Challenge' Top 15 Finalists

The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) received over 55 proposals for new businesses and ideas and the VEIP Selection Committee selected the top 15 finalists. The finalists' pitches and stories are posted on the VEIP website and the community is invited to vote for their favorite business idea now through February 17. The three entrepreneurs who receive the most votes will pitch their companies to PenFed Credit Union leadership on February 25. The winner of the pitch competition will receive a grant of $15,000, while second place will receive $10,000 and third will receive $5,000.

"PenFed Foundation is proud to celebrate Black History Month and to announce these top 15 innovative finalists," said PenFed Foundation President and retired Army General John W. Nicholson, Jr. "We look forward to seeing how the community votes. The Foundation will continue to support veteran businesses and the greater Black and military communities this month and beyond."

In addition to funding, VEIP staff will provide coaching and support to the winning entrepreneurs to help each fine-tune their businesses and to further position them for future success.

The 15 finalists are:

The PenFed Foundation was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

Related Links

http://www.penfedfoundation.org

