PenFed Foundation Announces Honorees for Military Heroes Celebration of Service Gala

Event to be held April 16 at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Chantilly, Virginia.

TYSONS, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is proud to announce the distinguished honorees for its Celebration of Service Gala, taking place on April 16 at the iconic Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The event will recognize outstanding leaders, organizations, and advocates who have made remarkable contributions to the military, veteran, and aviation communities.

Andrea McCarren, president of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, remarked, "We are honored to celebrate these inspiring leaders and organizations who truly embody the spirit of service. Their dedication uplifts the military, veteran, and aviation communities, and we congratulate each honoree for making a lasting impact. At The PenFed Foundation we empower veterans with the tools and resources so their transition from military service to civilian life is successful. The commitment and example set by these remarkable individuals and organizations help make this mission a reality every day."

Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of The Perot Companies and renowned aviation enthusiast, will be honored for his lifelong commitment to service and leadership. Perot's achievements include completing the first helicopter flight around the world in less than 30 days, serving as a pilot in the United States Air Force, and leading the 14-year effort to build the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. He currently chairs the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution.

Heather "Lucky" Penney will receive the Military Hero Award. A former F-16 fighter pilot and one of the first women to fly fighters in the U.S. Air Force, Penney is best known for her service on September 11. She has deployed three times to Iraq, flew VIP airlift missions, and now serves as Director of Research at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. Penney is a lifelong aviator and advocate for women in aviation, continuing to inspire through her leadership and passion.

RedTail Flight Academy will be recognized with the Community Service Award. Inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, this nonprofit has mentored more than 3,000 students in aviation, STEM, and leadership over the last 25 years. Based at New York Stewart International Airport, the Academy offers pathways to aviation careers and continues the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy by training the next generation of pilots and mechanics.

Achilles Freedom Team will be honored with the Military Advocacy Award. Since 2004, theis Achilles International initiative has empowered veterans with disabilities to participate in mainstream running events, providing physical, mental, and social benefits. Veterans on the team have crossed more than 3,300 start lines and completed over 75,000 marathon race miles, embodying resilience and the spirit of achievement.

The Gala will be hosted by Pete Muntean, CNN correspondent, pilot, and flight instructor. Based in Washington, D.C., Muntean covers aviation and transportation for CNN and brings a decade of experience in local news, including coverage of air disasters and transportation safety issues.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes invites community members, leaders, and supporters to join in celebrating these extraordinary honorees and their dedication to service. For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit the PenFed Foundation website here.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes