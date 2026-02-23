PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Brings Veteran Entrepreneur Program Incubator to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The program will provide early-stage veteran entrepreneurs with mentorship, hands-on

training and practical business guidance.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, will host a Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 29 - May 1. The incubator is designed to provide early-stage veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs with the training, mentorship and confidence to transform their ideas into launch-ready businesses.

Participants will engage in three days of in-person instruction and networking, followed by six weeks of virtual programming. Tailored for entrepreneurs in the idea-to-minimum viable product (MVP) stage, the incubator is ideal for participants who are eager to build and refine their business concepts but may not yet have customers or a fully developed product.

"Veterans and military spouses bring exceptional resilience and problem-solving skills to entrepreneurship, but turning an idea into a business can be challenging without support," said retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Terry Williams, Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. "The incubator provides the resources and mentorship needed to turn ideas into actionable business models."

Prospective participants must be veterans or military spouses who are committed to entrepreneurship, have an established business idea or early prototype and are ready to test and refine their concept. As a localized program, participants must live in the Pittsburgh area or be willing to commute. Travel costs are not covered.

Those interested in applying to the Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Pittsburgh are encouraged to visit https://penfedfoundation.org/our-programs/vep/ for eligibility details and deadlines.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

