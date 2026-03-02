The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Announces Veteran Entrepreneur Program February 2026 Cohort

The Six-Week Accelerator Program Connects Veteran-Owned Companies With Networking and Mentorship.

TYSONS, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life, is proud to announce its February 2026 accelerator cohort for the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. The program was hosted in Bentonville, Arkansas, and included four days of in-person training with six weeks of one-on-one mentorship in progress.

The accelerator program brings together veteran and military spouse founders for an opportunity to grow their network, strategize and problem solve, access resources for revenue growth and gain insight and mentorship from industry experts.

"The first accelerator program of 2026 represents another milestone in our commitment to veteran entrepreneurship," said Terry Williams, retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. and Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program at the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "The military community brings the intensity and passion required for entrepreneurship, along with a deep commitment to serving others. We are proud to support them along their way to success."

The program is free of charge for participants. The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes does not take equity in the businesses. Veterans and military spouses who own or lead a company and are interested in upcoming cohorts are encouraged to apply here.

The February 2026 Accelerator Cohort includes:

8P3P

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Alapeti "Al" Ware, 8P3P is a research-driven education and workforce development company using cognitive science and AI to build learning systems. Through its platform and products like SunRise STEM Quest, 8P3P develops math- and science-based reasoning skills that support workforce development across K–12 and adult learners, preparing them for a job market where continuous learning is essential.





Founded by Navy veterans Kyle Gorsage and Daniel Wise, Gorsage Industries is a U.S.-based industrial chemical processing company that converts hazardous semiconductor waste into critical domestic materials. Through co-located processing facilities, the company refines byproducts from AI chip manufacturers into fertilizer and fluorspar, essential materials for U.S. agriculture. The process cuts disposal costs by more than 80% and reduces U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains.





Founded by Navy veteran Ryan McCreadie, L'Enfant Capital is a veteran-owned investment firm applying data and technology to trade in U.S. stock and futures markets. The company develops systematic, rule-based strategies that remove emotional bias from investment decisions, pairing thorough data analysis with risk controls to manage investments responsibly and deliver consistent, reliable returns.





Founded by Air Force veteran Scott Hayford and Air Force spouse Julie Warlick, MustWants is a patented, algorithm-driven platform that brings clarity to the home-buying and relocation process for military families. Inspired by Hayford's and Warlick's military relocation experience, the platform allows partners to collaboratively define priorities and visually compare housing options across financial, location and lifestyle factors, reducing friction and stress during complex relocations.





Founded by Air Force veteran Justin Tullos, Phineas Laboratory is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that develops sensor technologies to improve firefighter and military personnel safety. Its flagship product, FireSight, is a throwable, softball-sized radar device that allows first responders to locate victims and assess room layouts through smoke and zero-visibility environments. The company also offers specialized semiconductor analysis services supporting electronics quality and reliability testing.





Founded by Marine Corps veteran Ian Killough, Ridgeline Elements develops and operates critical mineral projects at the intersection of energy independence and national security. Leveraging proprietary electrochemical technology, the company refines vital materials domestically, working to end U.S. reliance on foreign adversaries by building a resilient, vertically integrated supply chain from the ground up.





Founded by Air Force veteran and board-certified surgeon Dr. Kevin Phelan, SkinAware is developing a smartphone-based skin cancer detection platform to make early, accurate risk assessment widely accessible. By validating AI models against large-scale clinical image datasets and embedding clinician expertise into its workflows, the company aims to catch melanomas earlier and reduce unnecessary referrals. SkinAware prioritizes veterans and underserved communities where healthcare access barriers are prevalent.





Founded by decorated Navy SEAL Anthony Rivera, Vetavize is reimagining how veterans access the benefits and support they've earned. The platform connects veterans directly with nonprofits, employers and government agencies through a licensed model, making access completely free. The company is positioned to be the infrastructure layer for veteran benefits access and veteran workforce engagement across the country.





Founded by Army veteran and Navy spouse Stephiney Foley, Yuzi Care is modernizing postpartum support in the U.S. through a tech-enabled care platform. Families are matched with vetted care professionals and guided through a personalized postpartum plan. Yuzi also handles the logistics of verifying provider credentials and coordinating care, managing communication and billing. An integrated AI co-pilot further supports healthcare providers and systems in streamlining care coordination and follow-up.

Since 2018, the Veteran Entrepreneur Program has accelerated over 120 military founders. Through the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes and its investor partnerships, alumni founders have accessed millions of dollars in startup capital, grown a network of key stakeholders, and received invaluable mentorship from industry experts.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

