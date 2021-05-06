PenFed Foundation Celebrates National Military Appreciation Month

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, is proud to continue to invest in our military heroes during National Military Appreciation Month. May represents an opportunity for civilians to recognize and appreciate the service and sacrifice of our Nation's defenders.

The PenFed Foundation celebrates service members, veterans, military families and caregivers everyday through its ongoing programs: Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP), Military Heroes Emergency Financial Assistance, and Dream Makers Home Buying Assistance Program.

Programs coming up this month include the VEIP Ignition Challenge, sponsored by MidCountry Bank, for veteran entrepreneurs in Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Ignition Challenge is a competition in which entrepreneurs can identify their business impact and goals, compete for votes (online), and winners will receive funding and mentorship.

Also, on May 31, the PenFed Foundation will launch a student loan debt assistance initiative in partnership with student loan refinancing company Purefy to provide $100,000 in student loan relief to Black veterans in the Greater Washington area. To learn more, visit penfedfoundation.org.

The PenFed Foundation is proud to partner with generous supporters to make these initiatives possible. This Memorial Day, the Robert I. Schattner Foundation will provide a matching donation of $25,000 for all donations made to the PenFed Foundation. In addition, FCP Euro, a European car parts company based in Connecticut, will donate 5% of its sales over Memorial Day Weekend (May 28 – May 31) to the PenFed Foundation to support its programs.

"We are proud to celebrate military heroes through our programs and in collaboration with military supporters during Military Appreciation Month," said PenFed Foundation President and retired Army General John W. Nicholson, Jr. "It's important to remember the service and sacrifice members of the military and veterans make not only this month, but every month."

For more information on events and programs happening during Military Appreciation Month, please visit https://penfedfoundation.org/military-appreciation-month/ .

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

