PenFed Foundation Dedicates New Playground for Peter Sarpy Elementary Students

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union President and CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO, James Schenck, and PenFed employees participated in a playground dedication for the students of Peter Sarpy Elementary School on October 7. The school serves many active-duty military families from Offutt Air Force Base.

"At PenFed, we believe that giving back is an important part of doing business and we are proud to have contributed to this important community initiative," said Schenck. "The children of Peter Sarpy Elementary School deserve this playground equipment to foster strong bodies as well as strong minds."

Schenck was chosen by the school to provide remarks during the dedication ceremony in recognition of PenFed Foundation's $50,000 donation to build the new playground for Peter Sarpy Elementary School.

Three student visionaries from Bellevue West High School started the community service project and began planning and fundraising to build the playground in 2016 as their Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) community service project.

The Bellevue West seniors conceived the project in response to the dated playground equipment at the elementary school and wanted to give the children a better place to play. The high school students approached the local PenFed Nebraska Community Coordinator to pitch their idea and request funding. The PenFed Foundation was highly impressed by the students' ideas and awarded them $50,000 to purchase the playground equipment.

The PenFed Nebraska team helped to connect the students with Nebraska's Heisman-winning football player, Eric Crouch, to supply the equipment through his company, Crouch Recreation. The 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base provided an in-kind labor donation through 40 volunteers who worked to construct the playground. Additional donations brought in through fundraisers conducted by the Bellevue West students covered the cost of landscaping.

During the ceremony, PenFed employees, members of the 55th Wing, leaders of the FBLA and Eric Crouch received ceremonial bricks to commemorate the event.

Immediately following the event, the students were dismissed and enjoyed the brand-new equipment on the playground.

About The PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future. It provides service members, Veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, home ownership, short-term assistance, and veteran entrepreneurial assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

