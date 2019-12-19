PenFed Foundation Donates $25,000 to Provide Housing Support and Employment Assistance to Washington D.C. Area Veterans

"We are committed to veterans here in the D.C. area and are proud to support the wonderful work of U.S. VETS," said President of the PenFed Foundation and retired Army Four-Star General John "Mick" Nicholson. "After conducting a recent visit to the D.C. facility, meeting with formerly homeless veterans, and seeing firsthand the results of last year's Foundation donation, we knew we wanted to continue the partnership and work to end veteran homelessness in our region. These veterans stepped up when our nation called and now we need to step up and help them."

In 2018, PenFed Foundation provided U.S. VETS D.C. with a $20,000 donation to support the organization's homeless veterans reintegration program.

U.S. VETS is a private non-profit organization providing housing, employment and counseling services to our nation's veterans, the men and women from all branches of the armed forces who have served our country from World War II to the current conflict in Afghanistan.

"We are grateful for PenFed Foundation's continued support of our goal to eliminate veteran homelessness in the Washington D.C. area," said Clifton Lewis, executive director of U.S.VETS-Washington D.C. "Without support of organizations like the PenFed Foundation, we would not be able to operate our Washington facility that provides housing and support to 90 veterans daily."

The PenFed Foundation was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $34.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers. The Foundation supports the dream of veteran home ownership through its Dream Makers program by providing members of the military community with grants for down payment and closing cost assistance.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future. It provides service members, Veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, home ownership, short-term assistance, and veteran entrepreneurial assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. In 2018, 95% of funds raised supported programs and PenFed Credit Union covers the Foundation's salaries and administrative costs. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

