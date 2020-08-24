PenFed Foundation Donates $25,000 to Yellow Ribbon Fund to Support Veterans and Military Families

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation today announced a partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund to support veteran and military families through a $25,000 sponsorship and a collaboration to provide information, referrals and resources to potential beneficiaries.

"We are proud to partner with Yellow Ribbon Fund to support veterans and military families," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson. "The PenFed Foundation has partnered with Yellow Ribbon for several years now and through our collaboration we have been able to reach even more service members and connect them to the resources they need. We've had many successful outcomes together that are a testament to the positive impact our programs have on the military community."

Yellow Ribbon Fund is a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, providing housing, transportation, and caregiver and family support to severely wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. Since their founding in 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund's priority has been to keep families together during the recovery process for wounded, ill, and injured service members.

"We are extremely grateful to the PenFed Foundation for their generous sponsorship this year. This gift comes at a crucial time, when our wounded and ill service members are facing even greater challenges during a global pandemic," said Gina Harrow, Executive Director, Yellow Ribbon Fund. "PenFed Foundation's support will allow Yellow Ribbon Fund to continue providing essential services and programs as our service members recover from their battle wounds."

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by PenFed Credit Union in 2001, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

