Event celebrated and honored those who have dedicated their lives to giving back

TYSONS, Va., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world, today announced it raised over $1.3 million at its Celebration of Service. The evening honored outstanding leaders, organizations, and advocates who have made remarkable contributions to the military, veteran, and aviation communities. The event was held at the iconic Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia on the evening of April 16 and co-emceed by Pete Muntean, CNN correspondent covering transportation and aviation, pilot, and flight instructor and Andrea McCarren, president of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes.

Left to Right: Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of The Perot Companies and renowned aviation enthusiast, was honored for his lifelong commitment to service and leadership, PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes chairwoman and former Secretary of the Air Force the Hon. Deborah Lee James, PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren and PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and CEO PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes James Schenck.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to continue its legacy of serving the brave men and women who defend our nation and appreciates the generosity and patriotism of our donors for supporting our veterans," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes for Military Heroes CEO James Schenck.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes honored:

Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of The Perot Companies and renowned aviation enthusiast, for his lifelong commitment to service and leadership. The award was presented by PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes chairwoman and former Secretary of the Air Force the Hon. Deborah Lee James . Perot's achievements include completing the first helicopter flight around the world in less than 30 days, serving as a pilot in the United States Air Force, and leading the 14-year effort to build the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. He currently chairs the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution.

for his lifelong commitment to service and leadership. The award was presented by . Perot's achievements include completing the first helicopter flight around the world in less than 30 days, serving as a pilot in the United States Air Force, and leading the 14-year effort to build the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. He currently chairs the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution. Heather "Lucky" Penney with the Military Hero Award. A former F-16 fighter pilot and one of the first women to fly fighters in the U.S. Air Force, Penney is best known for her service on September 11. She has deployed three times to Iraq, flew VIP airlift missions, and now serves as Director of Research at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. Penney is a lifelong aviator and advocate for women in aviation, continuing to inspire through her leadership and passion.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes also delivered two awards along with $25,000 grants to veterans and organizations making a positive impact in their communities, including:

RedTail Flight Academy honored with the Community Service Award. Inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, this nonprofit has mentored more than 3,000 students in aviation, STEM, and leadership over the last 25 years. Based at New York Stewart International Airport, the Academy offers pathways to aviation careers and continues the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy by training the next generation of pilots and mechanics.

honored with the Community Service Award. Inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, this nonprofit has mentored more than 3,000 students in aviation, STEM, and leadership over the last 25 years. Based at New York Stewart International Airport, the Academy offers pathways to aviation careers and continues the Tuskegee Airmen's legacy by training the next generation of pilots and mechanics. Achilles Freedom Team honored with the Military Advocacy Award. Since 2004, the Achilles International initiative has empowered veterans with disabilities to participate in mainstream running events, providing physical, mental, and social benefits. Veterans on the team have crossed more than 3,300 start lines and completed over 75,000 marathon race miles, embodying resilience and the spirit of achievement.

McCarren remarked, "We are honored to celebrate these inspiring leaders and organizations who truly embody the spirit of service. Their dedication uplifts the military, veteran, and aviation communities, and we congratulate each honoree for making a lasting impact. At The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes we empower veterans with the tools and resources so their transition from military service to civilian life is successful. The commitment and example set by these remarkable individuals and organizations help make this mission a reality every day."

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes