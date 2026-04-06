Veterans will fly from San Juan to Washington, D.C. June 12-14, 2026

TYSONS, Va., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is proud to announce its sponsorship of an Honor Flight traveling from Puerto Rico to honor the service of the island's veteran community. Veterans will fly from San Juan to Washington, D.C. June 12-14 to visit monuments and memorials built in their honor in the second ever Honor Flight out of Puerto Rico.

Eligibility includes veterans who served through May 1975, with priority given to those who served during World War II and Korea, as well as critically ill veterans of all service eras. Learn more here.

PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Sponsors Honor Flight for Puerto Rico’s Veteran Community

"The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is deeply committed to veterans living in Puerto Rico and their families," said Andrea McCarren, President of the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "Supporting this Honor Flight provides an opportunity to recognize both their proud military legacy and the unique challenges they face."

During the all-expense paid trip, the distinguished veterans will visit several iconic locations in our nation's capital, including the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War Memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the PenFed Foundation to bring an Honor Flight from Puerto Rico," said Theresa Werner, Board Chairman for Honor Flight. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring every veteran, no matter where they call home, has the opportunity to be honored, remembered, and celebrated for their service. An Honor Flight from Puerto Rico is a powerful reminder that service knows no geographic boundaries. We are excited to work alongside the PenFed Foundation to ensure these veterans receive the recognition they have so deeply earned."

For years, the Foundation has invested in programs, partnerships, and initiatives that uplift veterans residing in Puerto Rico and their families, including partnerships with Paralyzed Veterans of America PR Chapter, Irreverent Warriors and CreatiVets.

In 2023, PenFed Credit Union partnered with Honor Flight Network to sponsor the first Honor Flight in history from Puerto Rico to Washington, D.C. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release documenting the trip here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9150251-penfed-credit-union-honor-flight-veterans-puerto-rico/ .

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes