The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes To Host Veteran Entrepreneur Program Incubator in Tysons, Virginia

The program equips early-stage veteran entrepreneurs with mentorship, hands-on training and guidance to build launch-ready businesses.

TYSONS, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is hosting a Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Tysons, Virginia, June 17-19. The incubator is designed to guide early-stage veteran founders through the process of building a launch-ready business.

The program begins with three days of in-person instruction and networking, followed by six weeks of virtual learning. Designed for entrepreneurs at the idea-to-minimum viable product (MVP) stage, the incubator supports participants with a developed idea or early prototype who are ready to refine and receive guidance on their concepts.

"As a Tysons-based organization, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is proud to support the veterans in our local community as they navigate the path from military service to entrepreneurship," said retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Terry Williams, Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. "The incubator meets founders exactly where they are, equipping them with the tools and guidance they need, while building on strengths they already bring to the table, like resilience, adaptability and quick thinking."

Prospective participants must be veterans or military spouses who are committed to entrepreneurship and ready to test their early-stage concepts. As a localized program, participants must live in the Tysons area or be willing to commute. Travel costs are not covered.

Those interested in applying to the Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Tysons are encouraged to visit https://penfedfoundation.org/our-programs/vep/ for eligibility details and deadlines.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes