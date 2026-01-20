PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Launches Veteran Entrepreneur Program Incubator Cohort in Raleigh, North Carolina

In partnership with First Flight Venture Center (FFVC), the Foundation's Raleigh program will equip early-stage veteran entrepreneurs with the resources to bring their business ideas to life.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is proud to announce it will host a Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Raleigh, North Carolina, March 18–20. The program will provide early-stage veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs with hands-on training and mentorship to help them build launch-ready businesses.

The program will include three days of in-person programming, followed by six weeks of virtual instruction. Designed for entrepreneurs in the idea-to-minimum viable product (MVP) stage, the incubator supports participants who are eager to build and refine their business concepts but may not yet have customers or a fully developed product.

For the Raleigh cohort, the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is partnering with First Flight Venture Center, a leading incubator for science-based startups in North Carolina. FFVC has played a key role in helping the Foundation expand its programming to the Research Triangle and will serve as the host site for the in-person portion of the incubator.

"The incubator is designed to meet aspiring entrepreneurs where they are," said Terry Williams, Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. "By focusing on business fundamentals and practical guidance, we help veterans and military spouses gain the confidence and skills they need to develop, improve and launch their ideas."

Incubator participants should be veterans or military spouses who are committed to entrepreneurship, have a developed business idea or very early prototype, and are ready to test and refine their concept. As a localized program, participants must live in the Raleigh area or be willing to commute. Travel costs are not covered.

Veterans and military spouses interested in applying to the Raleigh incubator cohort are encouraged to visit https://penfedfoundation.org/our-programs/vep/ for eligibility details and deadlines.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

