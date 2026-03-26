PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Partners with Provalus to Expand Career Opportunities for Veterans and Military Families

TYSONS, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is pleased to announce a new partnership with Provalus, an organization committed to creating career opportunities for veterans and military families in underserved rural communities. This collaboration will focus on providing training and job placement in technology and service roles, helping bridge the gap between military service and sustainable civilian careers.

"Through our partnership with Provalus, veterans will be empowered to build stable futures while strengthening the communities they call home," said Andrea McCarren, President of the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "This reflects our commitment to ensuring that those who have served our country have access to meaningful employment and the resources they need to thrive in civilian life, especially in communities where opportunities are too often out of reach."

"Our partnership with The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a reaffirmation of Provalus' commitment to the veteran and military community," said Mike Keogh, President of Provalus. "Veterans bring a level of accountability, resilience, and perspective that strengthens any organization, and through this collaboration, we're proud to support their next chapter while continuing to advance our broader mission."

To learn more about how to get involved or benefit from this partnership, please visit https://www.provalus.com/hiring-heroes.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

About Provalus

Founded in 2017, Provalus is a 100% U.S.-based outsourcing organization dedicated to creating technology opportunities in areas where few traditionally exist. By leveraging a unique approach that includes creating talent in rural, veteran-heavy American communities, Provalus is generating a dedicated and superior workforce while fueling a new era of technology talent equipped to strengthen America's future. Provalus hires and develops the best and brightest talent in every small town they call home, delivering a remarkable experience for their technology clients and end-users alike.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes