PenFed Foundation Launches 'Women Veteran Boot Camp Accelerator' to Empower Women Veteran Entrepreneurs

The PenFed Foundation's Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP), will engage established women veteran entrepreneurs with businesses in government contracting through free, business-focused education sessions, coaching, networking opportunities and access to grants and fellowships during the six-month program.

"We are excited to launch the Government Contractor (GOVCON) Accelerator, while continuing to support women veteran-owned, small businesses and promoting talented military women entrepreneurs," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, Jr. "Our sponsors and the PenFed Foundation share the goal of creating a business ecosystem that establishes service in the U.S. military as the most reliable pathway to successful entrepreneurship."

In addition to class sessions focused on relationship building, product/market analysis, business development and growth preparation, participants will meet in small groups and receive coaching from industry leaders from AstraZeneca, Halfaker & Associates, OptumServe and others.

Applications for the program open May 3, 2021, and can be accessed at www.penfedfoundation.org/veip.

The program is open to female veterans who are VA Center for Verification and Evaluation verified, have three to five years in business, past performance as a prime contractor or subcontractor within the specified business sectors, and are available to attend all sessions. Additional information on the eligibility requirements can be found on the VEIP website.

The first session will begin June 28, 2021, and the program will conclude October 2021 with a pitch competition.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families, and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

