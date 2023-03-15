PenFed Foundation Provides $50,000 Grant to Our Military Kids to Increase Access to Extracurricular Activities

Our Military Kids supports children of deployed service members in the National Guard, Reserve, or those with post-9/11 combat injuries

TYSONS, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, furthered its support of military families with a $50,000 grant to Our Military Kids, a charitable organization that provides activity grants to military children who have a parent that is either deployed with the National Guard or Reserve, or is a post-9/11 combat-injured service member. These families face unique stressors with limited support networks because they are often located in areas far from military bases and without access to other support resources.

Siblings Esmeralda (8) and Damian (6) from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico received grants from Our Military Kids to play in their local soccer league. Their father is currently serving in the National Guard. Siblings Esmeralda (8) and Damian (6) from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico received grants from Our Military Kids to play in their local soccer league. Their father is currently serving in the National Guard.

"As the son of a combat wounded Marine, it was very important to me as a child to have an outlet that provided joy and physical activity," said James Schenck, CEO of the PenFed Foundation. "We're so proud to be able to give the gift of extracurricular activities to deserving military children."

Research shows that more than two-thirds of military children of a deployed or severely injured parent experience at least one sign of psychological stress. Participation in extracurricular activities significantly improves children's lives. Military families in Puerto Rico face additional challenges. Since the beginning of 2022, Our Military Kids has given 20 activity grants to 15 military children in Puerto Rico to participate in programs like soccer, music lessons, art classes, volleyball, swimming, dance and even cosmetology.

"It is important we recognize the sacrifices of military children and, as a community, do all we can to support them," said OMK Executive Director and U.S. Navy Veteran Kara Dallman. "The PenFed Foundation's generosity helped us provide several hundred grants to military kids and teens who were empowered to choose an extracurricular activity that brought them joy during a stressful time."

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. Providing programs supporting other veteran service organizations, veteran entrepreneurship, and short-term assistance, the PenFed Foundation is committed to seeing these communities thrive. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

About Our Military Kids, Inc.

Our Military Kids, Inc. supports military children (ages 3-18) by funding sports, arts, tutoring, and other enrichment activities while a parent is deployed overseas with the National Guard, deployed with the Reserve, or recovering from severe combat-related injuries sustained in a post-9/11 mission. Participation in these activities has been proven to help children cope with stress and build self-confidence during an otherwise difficult time in their lives. For more information, please visit www.ourmilitarykids.org or contact Michelle Criqui at [email protected].

