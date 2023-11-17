Penn Mutual Announces Record $200 Million Dividend Award to Policyholders

News provided by

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

17 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) announced today the 2024 dividend award for participating policyholders will reach an estimated $200 million, the highest level in its history. This marks the 175th consecutive year of dividend payments made by the company.

"Our 2024 dividend reflects the commitment of the company to continually deliver for our policyholders," said Dave O'Malley, President and CEO of the company. "With our unwavering commitment to mutuality, we continue to make decisions for long-term growth and financial strength."

Penn Mutual's external ratings also reflect this financial strength. Penn Mutual's ratings include: AM Best, A+ (Superior); Fitch Ratings, AA- (Very Strong); Moody's Investor Service, Aa3 (High Quality); S&P Global Ratings, A+ (Strong); and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, AA (Very Strong). The company's total adjusted surplus has grown to over $3 billion. Strong product offerings, a prudently positioned investment portfolio, diversified business lines and consistent operating results have been the key to continuing to grow the company's dividends.

"This dividend award demonstrates our ability to deliver in a dynamic operating environment," added O'Malley.

Visit the Penn Mutual website for more information about the company's financial strength: https://www.pennmutual.com/about-us/financial-strength/ratings

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

Penn Mutual, 1847Financial, and HTK are registered trademarks of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and its affiliates.

©2023 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Contact:
Nicole Campbell
Penn Mutual
215-956-8572
[email protected]

6103395CC_Nov24

SOURCE The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Also from this source

Penn Mutual Welcomes Mustaque Choudhury and Ken Kolosso as Managing Principals, 1847Financial

Penn Mutual Welcomes Mustaque Choudhury and Ken Kolosso as Managing Principals, 1847Financial

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual®), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that Mustaque Choudhury and Ken Kolosso have...
The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is proud to be selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.