Penn Mutual Announces Record-Breaking Dividend Award in 2025

News provided by

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Oct 01, 2024, 09:00 ET

Penn Mutual Continues Historic Dividend Track Record with $265 Million Award to Policyholders

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to announce that the Penn Mutual Board of Trustees has approved a record $265 million dividend award in 2025 to participating policyholders. Dividends are a key measure of a mutual company's performance, and our dividend history remains one of the strongest and most consistent in the industry.

In addition, Penn Mutual will also increase the interest rate component of our dividend scale for 2025 to 6% for all whole life products. The mortality and expense components will remain unchanged.

"We're proud to continue our over 175-year history of paying dividends to our eligible policyholders," said Dave O'Malley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This historic dividend award reflects how we continue to uphold our commitment to policyholders, our financial strength and our position as a leader in life insurance."

Policyholders will receive dividends on their 2025 anniversary date based on the way they elected to receive them.

Dividends are determined annually, are subject to change and are not guaranteed.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For over 175 years, Penn Mutual has empowered individuals, families and businesses on the journey to achieve their financial goals. Through our partnership with Financial Professionals across the U.S., we help instill the confidence and reliability that comes from a stronger financial future. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive products and services to meet the unique needs of Financial Professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.pennmutual.com.

©2024 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, Philadelphia, PA

Contact:

Stephanie Kensy
Penn Mutual
(215) 956-8337
[email protected]

SOURCE The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

