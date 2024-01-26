Penn Mutual Launches "Life Matters: A Penn Mutual Podcast"

News provided by

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

A Go-To Resource for Advanced Sales Strategies and Expert Insights in the Life Insurance Industry

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 1000 company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest venture, "Life Matters: A Penn Mutual Podcast." This engaging podcast is designed to empower financial professionals with the latest advanced sales strategies and insights from industry experts, helping them elevate their practices and achieve greater success.

Hosted by Advanced Sales VP, Bill Bell, "Life Matters" brings a fresh perspective to the world of life insurance. Bill said, "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with 'Life Matters.' I believe this podcast will be a game-changer for financial professionals, offering them a dynamic and enjoyable resource to enhance their practices. Get ready for insightful conversations, expert guests, and a lot of fun along the way."

"Life Matters" is available on all major podcast platforms. Join us on your preferred platform to listen and subscribe.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

©2024 The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044

6282865CC_JAN26

Contact:
Thomas Goggin
Penn Mutual
215-956-8875
[email protected]

SOURCE The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

