Penn Mutual Welcomes Bill Bell as Vice President of Advanced Sales

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that Bill Bell has joined the company as Vice President of Advanced Sales, reporting to Jennifer Dorfmeister, Head of Independent Distribution. In this role, Bill will build an industry leading advanced sales team to support and enhance practices of our financial professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Penn Mutual," said Dorfmeister. "Widely considered one of the top advanced marketing professionals in the life insurance industry, Bill will bring unparalleled insights and knowledge to his role. We are confident that Bill will play a pivotal role in driving our continued success."

Most recently, Bill served as the Vice President of Advanced Designs and Illustrations Development at Pacific Life, where he successfully led a highly regarded advanced marketing department. Bill joins Penn Mutual with more than 20 years of experience in the life insurance industry.

Bill said, "I could not be more excited to join the team at Penn Mutual. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the company and its leadership. The products and distribution model that Penn Mutual has are a great fit with my particular skill set. I look forward to working with Penn Mutual's Financial Professionals, Distribution Partners and Field Teams to help identify opportunities and drive sales."

Bill holds both a Juris Doctorate (JD) and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) with an emphasis in finance from Pepperdine University, and brings a unique blend of legal acumen and business proficiency to his new role. Bill is also a member of the California Bar Association and holds his FINRA Series 6 and 26 licenses. A respected expert in his field, Bill has authored over 75 well-received marketing pieces and articles on marketing and advanced planning of life insurance.

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

