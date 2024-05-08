Penn Mutual Welcomes Paul Rodden as Managing Principal at 1847Financial

1847Financial's national footprint expands with a new Kansas City headquarters.

HORSHAM, Pa., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that Paul Rodden has joined the company as managing principal within our national affiliated distribution organization, 1847Financial. Rodden is based in Kansas City, Missouri and will focus on driving growth to 1847Financial regionally across Missouri and Kansas, and nationwide.

"1847Financial's model is a winning combination of local leadership with national support." Post this Paul Rodden, Managing Principal, 1847Financial - Kansas City

"We are thrilled to have Paul join our team and lead our new headquarters in Kansas City. He brings extensive experience spanning investment services, comprehensive insurance strategies and holistic planning, which will help attract and retain top talent within our organization," said Heather Nagengast, President, 1847Financial.

Rodden has more than 13 years of experience in the financial services industry, leading hundreds of Financial Professionals supporting thousands of clients. He has a proven track record of establishing concierge-level support for Financial Professionals focused on holistic planning.

"I'm excited to join 1847Financial as they expand in my home base of Kansas City, and support their mission of making Financial Professionals stronger," said Rodden. "1847Financial's personalized support model is a winning combination of local leadership with national support. I look forward to offering even more ways to help high-performing Financial Professionals grow their businesses and support their clients with top-tier solutions."

1847Financial is Penn Mutual's growing, affiliated distribution organization. Today, 1847Financial serves over 2,100 Financial Professionals and 125,000 clients across the U.S. The name 1847Financial represents the deep connection to Penn Mutual's history and the unwavering commitment to our founding principles of mutuality. 1847Financial firms are committed to a client-first approach in life insurance and wealth management, providing dedicated business planning, coaching and support in local markets.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For over 175 years, Penn Mutual has empowered individuals, families and businesses on the journey to achieve their financial goals. Through our partnership with Financial Professionals across the U.S., we help generations grow stronger by instilling the confidence and reliability that comes from a secure financial future. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive and robust solutions to meet the unique needs of Financial Professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.pennmutual.com.

