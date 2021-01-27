Penn State Approved as 25th University Program to Meet AQB Qualifying Education Requirements

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB) announced today that Pennsylvania State University's Master's in Real Estate Analysis & Development has become the 25th university degree to be approved under the Real Estate Degree Review Program. This program allows universities to have their real estate degrees reviewed to see if their coursework meets the Required Core Curriculum in the Real Property Appraiser Qualification Criteria. Students pursuing a degree that has been approved by this program can apply their coursework towards qualifying education to become a real estate appraiser.

"The Real Estate Degree Review Program enables college students to begin working towards becoming an appraiser long before they graduate. We are proud that so many schools, including Penn State, have taken advantage of this free program to give their students a head start," said Vice President of Appraisal Issues Lisa Desmarais. "We hope more universities will consider submitting their real estate degrees for review so that more students can apply their college coursework towards a career in the appraisal profession."

"As our real estate program at Penn State grows, our primary mission has always been to provide our students with the tools necessary for success," said Pennsylvania State University Director of Institute for Real Estate Studies Dr. Brent Ambrose. "Now, with AQB approval, our students have the opportunity to fast track to an appraisal career and begin applying what they learned in the classroom to the work place."

Below is the full list of approved university degree programs:

Graduate Degrees

Florida International University

Penn State University

Texas A&M University

University of Denver

University of Florida

University of Missouri – Kansas City

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Virginia Commonwealth University

Undergraduate Degrees

Colorado State University

Indiana University

Lehigh University

Oklahoma State University

Old Dominion University

Penn State University

South Dakota State University

Temple University

Texas A&M University

Texas Christian University

University of Central Florida

University of Denver

University of Nebraska - Omaha

University of Northern Iowa

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Virginia Commonwealth University

Associate Degrees

Hondros College of Business

For more information, please visit appraisalfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Amy Timmerman

(202) 624-3048

[email protected]

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation

Related Links

http://APPRAISALFOUNDATION.ORG

