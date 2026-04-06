Penn Station East Coast Subs Earns Three Major Industry Honors

Sandwich Franchise Recognized for Commitment to People, Performance and Partnerships

CINCINNATI, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of grilled-to-order subs, deli done right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is celebrating significant national recognition after earning three prestigious industry awards, underscoring the brand's commitment to training excellence, franchise growth and operational leadership.

Penn Station has been named a 2026 MVP Award Recipient by Training Magazine, recognizing best-in-class employee training and development programs. The brand was honored specifically for The Penn Station Training Platform, its proprietary training and development platform used by franchise owners and their teams across the system. Built and managed in-house, The Penn Station Training Program centralizes training under one digital umbrella, leveraging high-tech online tools and gamification to create a learner-focused experience. The platform streamlines what was once a labor-intensive process, allows real-time feedback and accuracy, and makes systemwide rollouts such as new menu launches, seamless and consistent. Award rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation of financial investment in employee training, scope of programming, alignment with business objectives, and measurable impact on performance. (PHOTO HERE)

"Across the board, these awards reflect the strength of our people and the systems that support them," said Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "From investing in innovative training tools to supporting franchisees who lead with integrity and operational excellence, we are intentional about building a brand that grows the right way--with strong culture, strong partnerships and long-term vision."

Further elevating the brand's momentum, Penn Station was recognized at the Global Franchise Awards during the IFA Conference in Las Vegas, earning Highly Commended honors in the Single Market category for Best Food & Drink Franchise. This marked the first year the awards expanded eligibility to U.S.-only brands, making the recognition especially meaningful as Penn Station stood out among a highly competitive field.

In addition, franchisees Eric Fairbanks and Sait Perez were named recipients of Franchise Business Review's Franchisee of Excellence Award, a distinction granted to only 50 franchise owners annually. Fairbanks, who owns nine Penn Station East Coast Subs locations across North and South Carolina, has built a scalable and sustainable operation through Penn Station's Managing Owner Program. By partnering with Perez, who oversees day-to-day operations, Fairbanks has been able to balance market expansion with operational consistency and strong team culture.

"This award really belongs to our team," said Eric Fairbanks. "I started in this business as a delivery driver, so I know firsthand how important it is to feel supported and valued. Through our partnership model and our focus on people, we've built something that's bigger than any one location. It's a culture our teams are proud to be part of."

Collectively, these honors reinforce Penn Station's commitment to developing talent, empowering franchisees, and strengthening the brand's presence in the communities it serves.

For more information or to find a Penn Station location near you, visit www.penn-station.com.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating over 40 years of serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations nationwide, Penn Station is considered among the country's fastest-growing franchise systems and is proud to be ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

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SOURCE Penn Station East Coast Subs