Pennsylvania Advisory Group Moves $400MM in Affiliated Assets to Arkadios Capital

The team has a combined 35 years of industry experience working primarily with individuals, executives and privately held business owners. Hanna, a Chartered Financial Consultant®, is a leading specialist in estate planning, business succession planning and wealth management. Cogliano graduated with honors from West Chester University with a degree in Finance before earning the prestigious CFP® mark. He focuses on family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs as well as accomplished individuals and professionals.

"We are excited about our partnership with Arkadios Capital," said Hanna. "We were beginning to outgrow our prior broker-dealer and were becoming limited in providing the services that our clients needed. Arkadios brings more services and solutions for our clients, and they are a firm that will be there to grow with us as we evolve over the next several years."

Arkadios was founded by investment advisors for investment advisors. The Atlanta-based firm has grown to more than $4.25B in assets on its platform. The privately-held independent broker-dealer (IBD) provides tailored solutions to its affiliated independent wealth advisors. It has been named the fastest-growing IBD in the country by Investment News, and Financial Planning ranks Arkadios among the top IBDs in the United States.

"I would like to welcome Frank, Bryan and their team to Arkadios Capital, a platform tailor-made for entrepreneurial-minded wealth advisors," said Arkadios Founder and CEO David Millican. "They have successfully and purposefully grown their firm to this point, and we are honored to partner with them to help them reach the next level while they focus on delivering results for their clients."

About Arkadios Capital

Successful independent advisors founded Arkadios Capital with independent advisors in mind. It has more than tripled its revenue, grown to more than 80 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. The hybrid IBD has more than $4.25 billion in associated assets. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

