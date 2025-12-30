Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes 10 American Water Charitable Foundation State Strategic Impact Grantees

Recipients across the Commonwealth receive $100,000 in total funding

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Pennsylvania American Water, announced today that the Foundation awarded State Strategic Impact Grants to 10 organizations across the Commonwealth, totaling $100,000 in funding.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the American Water Charitable Foundation for its support of the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank through a State Strategic Impact Grant. This generous investment helps ensure that individuals and families across our region have reliable access to nutritious food and essential resources," said Jennifer Warabak, executive director for Commission on Economic Opportunity, one of the 2025 grant recipients. "We are deeply grateful for the Foundation and Pennsylvania American Water's ongoing partnership and commitment to strengthening our communities."

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the Foundation's 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"Collaboration is key to truly making a positive change in the communities we call home," said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water, who also serves on the Foundation's board of trustees. "We're proud to partner with nonprofits across Pennsylvania that are dedicated to continuing such important work. It's an honor to assist them in those efforts with this financial support from the American Water Charitable Foundation."

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support organizations that are making an impact in communities across Pennsylvania. Through our State Strategic Impact Grants, we aim to strengthen programs that provide essential resources and services where they are needed most," said Carrie Williams, the Foundation's president.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here, and review Pennsylvania American Water's 2024 Community Impact Report summarizing the company's outreach efforts.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

