Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® Commends Gov. Shapiro on Housing Issues Focus

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® commended Gov. Josh Shapiro and his focus on housing issues highlighted in his recently released Housing Action Plan.

"We are very happy that Gov. Shapiro has formulated a plan to address the complex issues that are affecting housing in every corner of the commonwealth," said PAR President David Dean. "We have appreciated the governor's outreach to us and other constituencies throughout this process to provide input into the plan."

PAR is particularly pleased that the governor's plan addresses the inventory challenge that faces nearly every market in the state.

"The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® has long believed that the inventory shortfall has created many challenges surrounding the housing market today, notably affordability, attainability and accessibility," said PAR Chief Executive Officer Mike McGee.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen a marked decline in housing inventory over the past several years, with a 40% decline in the number of listings on the market in 2025 compared to 2019.

"While those numbers had gradually improved over the past year, Pennsylvania is still facing a housing shortage in nearly every region," Dean added.

"There is no single solution to the housing challenges we're facing today, and we see this as a bi-partisan issue that the governor, legislature and various constituencies can work together to solve moving forward," said PAR Legislative Committee Chair Mark Kibbe.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)