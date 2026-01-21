Pennsylvania Housing Market Cools in December

LEMOYNE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania housing market cooled like the temperatures in December, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. Last month's median sales price fell about 5% to $289,000, compared to $305,000 in November. The price remained about the same compared to December 2024.

"The housing market often sees a slowdown in December influenced by the holidays and weather in our region, but serious buyers who remain active tend to face less competition," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region.

Overall, Pennsylvania home prices increased slightly compared to the previous year but far less than in the past few years. The yearly median price was $299,500 in 2025, compared to $286,712 in 2024; a 4.5% increase compared to the double-digit increases experienced in the past several years.

Both listings and sales were down in December compared to the previous month and saw a more than 10% drop from December 2024. However, the average number of listings on the market increased 15% from 2024 to 2025.

"The encouraging rise in the number of homes listed this year is giving buyers more options and helping to restore balance to the market, while also creating healthier conditions for sellers who are ready to make a move," Dean added.

The total number of sales last year was up 4.7% from 2024, reaching more than 116,000.

"Buying or selling a home is one of the most important financial decisions most people will ever make, and a Realtor®'s experience helps consumers navigate pricing, negotiations and paperwork with confidence," Dean said. "Consumers know Realtors® will protect their interests and make the process smoother."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

