Pennsylvania Home Sales and Prices Fell in January

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred by piles of snow and colder-than-usual temperatures, the Pennsylvania housing market saw a drop in both home sales and prices in January, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®.

Home sales decreased to 4,560 in January, down 45% from December 2025 and down nearly 36% year-over-year.

"Severe weather has helped dampen activity, delaying showings, slowing construction and discouraging buyers from entering the market last month," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "The slowing of sales in the commonwealth reflects broader patterns experienced across the country."

The median sales price dropped for the second month in a row to $265,000. The median price was about 8.5% lower than $289,900 in December and down 3.7% compared to the previous year.

The number of listings rose month to month in January to 32,212, up just over 5% from to December. Listings were down about 3% compared to January 2025.

"Today's market reflects a more measured pace compared to the rapid activity we've seen in recent years," Dean added. "Working with a Realtor® can help both homebuyers and sellers navigate these changing market conditions."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

