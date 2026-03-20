Pennsylvania Home Prices and Listings Increased in February

LEMOYNE, Pa., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prices and listings trended upward in February in Pennsylvania, with the median home sales price jumping 3% year-over-year to $287,500, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The median price rose about 8.5% compared to January.

The number of homes on the market inched up nearly 2% year-over-year to 33,971 in February and was up 5.5% from January.

"This gradual rise in inventory is helping rebalance the market and giving homebuyers more choices," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "Home prices are still growing, but at a steadier pace, signaling a stabilizing market."

Sales remained about the same year-over-year, with 6,759 in February; however, they jumped 48% from the previous month.

"I think the month-over-month increase in sales reflects the more moderate temperatures we've been having across the state, as people are beginning to look forward to spring and are ready to enter the real estate market," Dean added. "In this ever-changing market, having a Realtor® by your side helps ensure you're making informed decisions."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)