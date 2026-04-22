Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Jumps in March

LEMOYNE, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home sales price has seen a modest uptick, rising 5.2% year over year in March, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The March median home sales price was $300,000, up just over 4% compared to February.

The number of sales fell 9.7% compared to the same time last year, hitting over 8,100 in March. However, sales increased more than 20% compared to the previous month.

"We're seeing a reserved spring boost for the market with more sales in March compared to February," said PAR's 2026 President David Dean, a Realtor® with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in the Pittsburgh region. "The jump in price signals a steady demand, as well as the inventory shortfall the commonwealth continues to see."

Housing inventory rose compared to last month but remains below levels seen at the same time last year, highlighting a constrained market. There were over 37,200 homes listed on the market in March, up more than 9% from the previous month, yet down that same percentage from March 2025.

"The housing market is showing signs of gradual adjustment, with modest price growth and a slight increase in listings month over month. However, inventory is still trailing last year's levels, reflecting a market that remains tight but is slowly finding balance," Dean said.

"Buying or selling a home is one of life's biggest financial decisions and having a trusted real estate professional by your side provides the expertise, guidance and advocacy needed to navigate every step with confidence," he added.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors(R)