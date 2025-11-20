Pennsylvania Home Sales Climb 4.5% in Latest Monthly Report

LEMOYNE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of homes on the market and the median sales price held nearly even with last month's figures, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. However, sales were up 4.5% compared to the previous month.

There were more than 43,600 listings in October, which reflects little change from the 43,300 listings in September. Listings are up about 50% compared to earlier this year, with just over 29,000 in January.

The median price for the homes sold last month was $300,000, up minimally from $299,900 in September.

The commonwealth experienced a 4.5% increase in sales in October compared to September, indicating continued consumer interest in owning a home. Sales were up 6.4% year-over-year.

"As new listings tick upward, it helps to balance the market, and a balanced market benefits both buyers and sellers. Sellers see consistent demand and buyers have more opportunities to find the right home," said Bill Lublin, PAR president and CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold in the Philadelphia region.

"We're seeing a stable market overall, with prices and total inventory holding firm," Lublin continued. "The steady median sales prices indicate an ongoing buyer demand and sustained confidence in the market. Steady listing totals also suggest sellers remain engaged, even as seasonal patterns typically begin to cool in the fall."

"A stable month-over-month report is encouraging; it shows consumers that the market can satisfy their housing needs," he added. "But it also highlights the need for expert insight. Realtors® help consumers navigate the nuances that don't always show up in the headline numbers."

