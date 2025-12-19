Pennsylvania Median Home Price Up Year Over Year in November

LEMOYNE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home price was up 5.2% year over year in November, according to the latest housing report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. November's median sales price was $305,000, compared to $290,000 in November 2024.

The median sales price jumped 1.6% compared to October's $300,000.

"In Pennsylvania, home prices have remained remarkably steady throughout the year, providing a sense of stability for both buyers and sellers as the market continues to adjust to changing conditions," said Bill Lublin, PAR president and CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold in the Philadelphia region. "Even in a steadier pricing environment, homeowners are benefiting from rising equity, showing the lasting financial value of investing in a home."

The number of homes on the market increased 3.4% compared to this time last year. That number fell slightly to 41,200 in November from last month's 43,600.

"We've seen a gradual upturn in listings this year," he added. "With more homes coming onto the market, consumers have greater flexibility as they navigate their housing decisions."

The number of sales fell less than 2% year over year to 9,200 in November, compared to 9,380 last year. Sales dropped 17% in November compared to October.

"Realtors® bring experience, local insight and negotiation skills that help consumers make informed decisions and navigate today's complex housing market with confidence," Lublin said.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 38,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

