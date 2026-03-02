Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation announces the voluntary withdrawal of Wayne Memorial Hospital's Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is announcing the voluntary withdrawal of Wayne Memorial Hospital's Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation effective Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Wayne Memorial Hospital is located in Honesdale, PA.

The PTSF is responsible for the accreditation and oversight of trauma centers throughout Pennsylvania. The complete list of accredited trauma centers can be accessed on www.PTSF.org at List of PTSF Accredited Trauma Programs and will be updated on April 1, 2026.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation