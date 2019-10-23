Pennsylvania Woman Hits Largest Divine Fortune Jackpot In The U.S. With Only $1 Bet On PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Pennsylvania woman has hit the largest Divine Fortune jackpot ever in the country while playing a $1 bet on PlaySugarHouse.com. Cathy, who asked to withhold her last name, won $376,893 after playing for less than 20 minutes last night when she hit at 7:41pm. The 62 year-old Canton resident described the win as absolutely astonishing and life-changing, after spending nearly all of her life-savings in the hopes of medically treating her young grandson, who tragically passed away from cancer two years ago.

"We spent every dime we had and would've spent more if we had it," said Cathy about the different treatment options they tried to save the 8 year-old. She said playing online is a nice distraction and stress release, and she doesn't like to bet large amounts It only took a $1 bet to win the biggest jackpot Divine Fortune has ever paid out. "I was blown away. I started screaming and ran and got my husband and just kept pointing at the computer screen saying, 'Look! Look! I won! That's real money!'"

Cathy says the money is a God-send, and will go towards paying bills and doing home improvements that were put off while they helped care for their sick grandson. She said in memory of her grandson, she will also donate a portion of the winnings to a cancer charity hat she and her family will agree upon. "You play these games and you think no one really every wins," she said, "but they do. I just can't believe it was me. I think my grandson was on my shoulder while I was playing."

"We've said it before, but this really shows that anyone can win with any bet size," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "The fact that the largest jackpot in Divine Fortune history was won on only a $1 bet, is just incredible. Having jackpots hit in Pennsylvania and New Jersey just a day apart has really increased interest, with our players hoping to be the next lucky winner."

The Divine Fortune Jackpot on PA's PlaySugarHouse.com has now hit six times in the past two months, with the first five happening within just two weeks. On Monday, a New Jersey cancer survivor hit the Divine Fortune Jackpot for the third time in less than six months on NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com, winning $139,852.

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

