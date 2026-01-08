Penny Houchens Named Executive Vice President of Healthcare at Gresham Smith

Houchens to Lead Strategic Growth, Leveraging Three Decades of Healthcare Design Expertise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a leading architecture, engineering and consulting firm with more than $355 million in gross revenue, is proud to announce that Penny J. Houchens, IIDA, LEED AP, NCIDQ, Lean has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) of the firm's Healthcare market, effective Jan. 1, 2026. In this role, Houchens will oversee strategic growth and business development for one of Gresham Smith's largest and most established practice areas.

Penny Houchens, Executive Vice President, Healthcare

During her 30-year tenure with the firm, Houchens has helped define the future of Gresham Smith's Healthcare market through visionary leadership, creative problem-solving, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered design. Since joining the Jacksonville, Florida, office in 2004 and relocating to Nashville in 2017, she has championed research-informed strategies that enhance both the patient and caregiver experience. Her extensive award-winning portfolio includes projects for leading clients such as UF Health, Baptist Health, and UC Health.

"Penny's deep expertise and proven leadership make her the ideal person to guide the future growth of our Healthcare market," said Rodney Chester, CEO and Board Chair of Gresham Smith. "Her dedication to our clients, our people, and our core purpose will continue to strengthen our position as a national leader in healthcare design."

Beyond her work at Gresham Smith, Houchens is an active advocate for community health and professional excellence. She serves on the executive board of the American Heart Association (AHA) and contributes to both the Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Committee and the STEM Goes Red Committee. In addition, she was a founding member of the Nashville Chapter of Women in Healthcare and previously served on the Mercy Community Healthcare Advisory Board.

"It's an honor to step into this role and continue advancing the mission of our Healthcare practice," said Houchens. "Designing spaces that support healing, comfort, and well-being has always been at the heart of our firm's work, and I'm excited to guide our talented team into this next chapter of growth. I'm also incredibly proud to represent our firm's founding market, carrying forward Gresham Smith's legacy of innovation and care that began here more than half a century ago."

Houchens holds a bachelor's degree in interior design from Western Kentucky University. She is a LEED-accredited professional and a registered interior designer, certified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ). She will remain based in Gresham Smith's Nashville office.

